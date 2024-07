NORFOLK, Va. — There was a shooting in the 1000 block of Rugby St, according to Norfolk Police.

Two men were shot and transported to the hospital around 6:35 p.m., according to NPD. One man with serious injuries, the other suffered non life-threatening injuries, police say.

According to police, the call came in around 6:30 p.m and the incidents are determined to be related.

Those with more information are encouraged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at http://p3tips.com/1126.