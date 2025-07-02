Tips to keep your kids safe by the water this summer

NORFOLK, Va. — Every summer, families flock to area beaches and pools to cool off from the hot, sticky coastal weather.

But with more time by the water, drownings, especially in children, reach the highest point of the year.

"As we head to the beaches, pools, kayaks, tubes and boats, remember that it takes less than a minute for a child in water to drown," said Dr. Susan Girois, director of the Norfolk Department of Public Health, placing emphasis on the need to pay attention to your children when they're by the water this summer.

In the past five years, over 500 drownings have been reported in Virginia, according to the Norfolk Department of Health. Since Memorial Day, six children under the age of 5 have died, stressing the imperative of supervision of children by the water.

The department offers these prevention tips to help keep your family safe this summer:

