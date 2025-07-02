Cousinz Festival, Dominion partners to celebrate Norfolk home's energy upgrades

NORFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy and the Cousinz Festival partnered again on Wednesday to celebrate efforts to make Norfolk homes more energy efficient.
Hampton Roads-natives Pusha T and Fam-Lay, alongside festival organizers and Dominion Energy, came to the home of Mary and Harry Staten. This is because the couple just got a new air conditioning system, along with other upgrades, through the Dominion EnergyShare program.
The Dominion EnergyShare program can assist participants with bill payments and offer free energy efficiency upgrades.
Pusha T and Fam-Lay presented the Statens with tickets to the Cousinz Festival.
“I just feel like this is truly a blessing. That people care for each other, still people care and see somebody reaching out and help instead of destroying,” Harry Staten said.
“Cousinz is all about family, all about community. That’s why we named the festival Cousinz, perfect opportunity for us,” Antonio Dowe, co-founder of the Cousinz Festival said.
This is the second year that Cousinz Festival and Dominion Energy have partnered, and they plan to continue this tradition in the future.