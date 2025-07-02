Man who was shot, killed after funeral in Norfolk identified by police

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police have identified the man who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral after attending a funeral last week.

Police say they found Savon L. Majette, 27, of Chesapeake, near one of the cathedral's entrances last Friday. He died at the scene.

The shooting also left another man injured, police shared last week. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say this happened around 1 p.m. at the parking lot of the cathedral, located in the 100 block of Fife Street.

A woman at the scene, Barbara Fields, told News 3 her nephew was the man, who's since been identified as Majette, who died. Fields says he was attending a service at the nearby Metropolitan Funeral Home. She says he leaves behind a daughter.

Fields claims two people were shooting at her nephew. She also says he shot back at the people she says shot him.

"He was coming out of to church and two guys shot him… They started shooting and hit him. I don't know how many times they hit him. Only thing I know, he’s laying out there. We’re waiting for the coroner to pick him up at the funeral home," Fields told News 3 at the scene last Friday.

Police haven't said what led to the shooting or named a suspect(s). However, they have confirmed that they're investigating the man's death as a homicide.

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi condemned the gun violence while speaking with reporters at the scene.

“Funerals tend to be places where emotions are high. It is not the first time even in my career that I’ve seen violence and gunfire break out at a funeral. People need to keep their emotions in check. Whether they’re grieving, whether they’re angry gunfire is not the answer," said Fatehi.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.