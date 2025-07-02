Local food banks fearful that "Big, Beautiful Bill" could cut SNAP benefits

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK Va. — This is an uncertain time for food banks across the country amid cuts to U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs under the Trump administration. Leaders at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore say they're not sure how they'll survive the funding cuts, and they're concerned that more local families could go hungry.

"There's no way you can make a cut to a program that's that large in our community and it doesn't have a dramatic impact," said Christoper Tan, President and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Concerns are heightened about the potential impact of President Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill," which calls for tax breaks and spending cuts.

The Senate narrowly passed the bill on Tuesday, following a tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance. The bill would make big cuts to funding for food assistance programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

"SNAP is a big part of what the charitable food system relies on to provide food for our neighbors. They can provide nine meals for every one meal that the Foodbank can provide," said Tan.

More than 40 million low income families across the nation rely on SNAP benefits each month to help pay for groceries. Tan says they could buckle under the pressure of an increase in demand, and he worries food insecurity will rise.

"The majority of our neighbors are working often one to two jobs, two working households and they don't make enough to have food security in that sense," Tan added.

When it comes to next steps food bank leaders say they will do everything in their power to protect vulnerable families. Right now they need volunteers and donations more than ever so they can increase their food supply and brace for what could happen in the near future.