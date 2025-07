NORFOLK, Va. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving a police car and motorcycle in Norfolk Wednesday morning, according to Norfolk police.

Police say the motorcycle hit the back of the police car at the 2500 block of Tidewater Drive around 10:30 a.m.

The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were sent to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police. Officers were not injured in the crash.

Police say they are still investigating.