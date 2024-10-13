Man found stabbed to death on Webster Avenue in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A stabbing left a man dead in Portsmouth Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:10 p.m., Portsmouth police said officers were called to the 200 block of Webster Avenue.

Investigators found a man with multiple stab wounds, police said. He died at the scene.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

Authorities did not provide any suspect information.

