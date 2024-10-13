Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityPortsmouth

Actions

Man found stabbed to death on Webster Avenue in Portsmouth, police say

portsmouth police
News 3
portsmouth police
Posted

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A stabbing left a man dead in Portsmouth Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:10 p.m., Portsmouth police said officers were called to the 200 block of Webster Avenue.

Investigators found a man with multiple stab wounds, police said. He died at the scene.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

Authorities did not provide any suspect information.

A stabbing left a man dead in Portsmouth Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:10 p.m., the Portsmouth police said officers were called to the 200 block of Webster Avenue.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.

More stories from Portsmouth

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Price is Right contestant search