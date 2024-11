CHESAPEAKE, Va. — First responders took a man to the hospital after a shooting in Chesapeake Saturday evening.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of Border Road, police said. Police said they were responding to shots fired in the area, and they found a man who had been shot.

Police said the man went to the hospital with "potentially life-threatening-injuries."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.