Man shot inside Newport News home dies; relative in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man who was shot inside a Newport News home early Sunday morning has died.

Newport News Police say they were called about 4:40 a.m. to the 900 block of Forest Lake Court off Marshall Avenue.

They found a man inside who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital but died from his injury.

The incident appears to be domestic-related. A suspect who is a relative of the victim is in custody, according to police who also found a gun at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, but police are not looking for additional suspects at this time.

