Missing NN man's case now being investigated as a homicide, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man who has been missing since last month is now being investigated as a possible homicide, according to police.

Newport News Police Department said that Tyreek Lemar Vincent, 22, was last seen on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 around 32nd Street and Chestnut Avenue. He was considered endangered because of circumstances surrounding his leaving that pose concerns for his safety, police added.

According to police, they received a tip regarding the missing person’s investigation, which led them to the discovery of Vincent’s remains near Dafia Drive in Hampton.

Chief Steve Drew remarked on the importance of teamwork among law enforcement agencies. In a statement he said, “In addition to the hard work of our detectives, I would like to thank our partners at the Hampton Police Division for their assistance in this case and the many hours they worked to assist in locating Mr. Vincent.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

