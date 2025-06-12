New housing development in Newport News adds over 150 mixed-income units

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A former community that was home to dozens of families for decades in downtown Newport News is bring replaced by a new mixed-income housing development.

Families living in Legacy Landing are soaking in what city leaders call a vibrant, modern, and mixed income community.

"This revitalization project has been a life-changer for so many," said Yugonda Sample-Jones, who lives in the Southeast community and has been involved with efforts to revitalize the Marshall-Ridley community for years.

Legacy Landing is the city's latest housing development to rebuild the Marshall-Ridley community, a historical Black community that was once there. The new development allows 155 mixed income units.

The one to three bedroom units come after a long-standing effort between the city and the Newport News Housing Authority since breaking ground three years ago.

Phase 1, which includes 71 new apartments, is complete. Councilman John Eley, who's backed this project and is a supporter for the Southeast community, says another building will go up soon.

"We wanted to make sure that we're putting into our community something that the citizens can enjoy and will be long-lasting," said Eley.

Newport News redeveloped the neighborhood with the help of a $30 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development.

When it comes to the families that lived in Ridley Place, Eley says they were given Section 8 housing vouchers if they choose to return. They also have priority in the housing phases.

"We're making sure that the city and the housing authority understands that we need accountability from everyone, all partners engaged with this project," said Sample-Jones.

City leaders expect construction on the second phase to be complete by the end of the year.