Tractor trailer crashes on I-64, driver arrested for falling asleep: VSP

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A tractor trailer driver was arrested and charged after falling asleep and crashing his vehicle while on I-64 eastbound, according to Virginia State Police.

Abdelhadi Bencherifa was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control of the vehicle, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 3:34 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to an overturned tractor trailer at the 256 mile marker on I-64 eastbound near Oyster Point Road.

Based on their initial gatherings, police say the driver of the tractor trailer fell asleep while driving, causing the vehicle to run off the road way. The vehicle hit a guard rail, then went in to a ditch.

Virginia State Police say lanes are currently open for traffic, but to expect major delays in the area.