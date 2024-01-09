Watch Now
Man found shot inside vehicle in Hampton later dies at hospital: Police

Posted at 10:48 PM, Jan 08, 2024
HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating a homicide that took place just after 8 p.m., in Hampton.

Hampton police tell us they received a call for multiple shots fired in the 700 block of Fairland Avenue.

During a search of the area, responding officers found a man inside of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials tell us his identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Police also say they have no suspect information at this time.

