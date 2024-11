NORFOLK, Va. — One person is dead after a shooting in Norfolk's Diggs Town neighborhood Saturday night.

On social media, police said they got the call around 8:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Greenleaf Drive.

Authorities said a man died at the scene. Another man was rushed to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not immediately release any details about motives or suspects in the case.

