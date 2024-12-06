Mother of Indian River High student killed in Virginia Beach speaks with News 3

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — News 3 spoke with the mother of Dejour 'DJ' Crippen on Thursday after her son was shot and killed in Virginia Beach earlier this week.

"We watched football games, we listened to a little music and then he was horsing around with his cousin," Lakenya Crippen, DJ's mother, said. "It was small and intimate and I enjoyed every moment of it."

Crippen said she's reminiscing about the memories made just a week ago with her son on Thanksgiving.

She said things feel different now that she has lost her oldest child and best friend.

"I definitely feel it, and it's not getting easier," Crippen said. "I don't think the person who did this, I don't think he knew."

Crippen said her son was the life of the party, could light up a room, and knew how to make others smile.

She said some of his daily goals were to make sure he looked well-dressed and that his family was taken care of.

"He made sure before he walked out of the house, his clothes were on point, his shoes, his clothes, and his hair," Crippen said. "His baby sister, he loved her."

DJ was set to graduate this year from Indian River High School and was thinking about joining the Navy. His future was beginning to be written on the day he was shot in Virginia Beach.

"He and his friends decided a few weeks back to take the ASVAB test at school," Crippen said. "He took it and had just got his scores on Monday."

DJ's mom said her son was over at the Tallwood Apartments hanging out with his cousin on what felt like a normal Monday.

DJ was shot that night on Kempsville Road and later died at the hospital.

Crippen said as she tries to navigate all of this, she has some comfort knowing that her son wasn't alone and that community members tried to help.

"It helps me to know that he wasn't just out there laying alone on the cold ground," Crippen said. "So I appreciate every one of them, I do."

At this time, she's also thanking everyone who has been there so far for support.

"His friends and other parents come by shedding tears for him," Crippen said. "They got to meet Dejour and they knew him and they loved him. He was truly everybody's son."

Crippen also said the email that was sent out from her son's school for families on Tuesday made her feel school leaders cared for her son.

A funeral will be held at the Metropolitan Funeral Service in Norfolk on Saturday, December 14 at 1 p.m.

A viewing will also be held on Friday, December 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The community is welcome to attend.

Police are still investigating the incident. They're asking anyone with information to call the Crime Solvers a call at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.