19-year-old from Newport News shot, killed in Hampton: Police

Posted at 5:19 AM, Jul 16, 2024

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton said they were investigating after a 19-year-old Newport News man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a crashed car Tuesday morning.

Officers said they received a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 12:15 a.m.

Upon responding to the area, they said they found a vehicle that had driven off the roadway through a fence and crashed into a marsh near Thimble Shoals Court.

Nasir Mosley was found dead in the vehicle from apparent gunshot wounds, officers said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 757-727-6111 or the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

A reward of up to $1500 may be offered for tips that result in an arrest.

