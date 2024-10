NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An investigation is in its early stages after a woman was found shot to death in her car in Newport News Saturday night.

Around 8:10 p.m., police said officers were called to the 12000 block of Nettles Drive where they found a woman in a car who had been shot. She died at the scene.

Police did not immediately release the victim's name and did not have any suspect information.

Anyone with information on what happened should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.