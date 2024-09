NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation around 8:51 p.m. near the 800 block of 35th street Wednesday night in which an adult male was suffering from life-threatening injuries due to a gunshot wound.

Officers located the man and transported him to the hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call 911 or the non-emergency number at (757) 247 -2500.