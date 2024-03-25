65-year-old woman killed in 'presumed homicide:' VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating what they're presuming to be a homicide that killed a 65-year-old woman Sunday.

Officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 3800 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Mar. 24.

When they arrived, they found 65-year-old Robin Kay Tillery dead.

Tillery's death is presumed to be a homicide, according to police, and this is an ongoing investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time.

