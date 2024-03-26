Watch Now
Norfolk man charged in 65-year-old woman’s shooting death

Posted at 9:54 AM, Mar 26, 2024
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has been arrested and accused of shooting a 65-year-old woman to death in Virginia Beach.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the 3800 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard following a report of gunfire in the area.

There, officers say they found 65-year-old Robin Kay Tillery shot to death.

Police are now sharing that a man, 47-year-old Louis Lee Jr. from Norfolk, was arrested on Monday. He's facing the following charges in connection to Tillery's death: second-degree murder, use of a firearm, and use of a firearm by a felon.

