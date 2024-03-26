Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses

BALTIMORE — The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday morning after the bridge was struck by a large ship.

The collapse was captured on video, shown below.

Footage shows the ship approaching the bridge and crashing directly into one of the support columns. Then, a large section of the bridge immediately crumples.

A Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson told the Associated Press that rescue crews are searching for at least seven people in the Patapsco River after multiple vehicles fell into the water.

The bridge had four lanes and was about 1.5 miles long.

It serves as the outermost crossing of the Baltimore Harbor and is an essential link of I-695, or the Baltimore Beltway

Maryland Transportation Authority says all traffic is being detoured.

