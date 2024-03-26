Nearly 140,000 jobs could be impacted by Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — Hundreds of thousands of jobs are in jeopardy following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

Just last year the Port of Baltimore created around 15,300 direct jobs, with nearly 140,000 jobs overall linked to Port activities.

Those jobs generated nearly $3.3 billion in personal wages and salaries, $2.6 billion in business revenue, and nearly $400 million in state and local tax revenue annually, according to the Maryland Port Administration.

Overall the Port is the second busiest along the Mid-Atlantic, and first among the nation for autos and light truck volume, roll on/roll off farm and construction machinery, and imported gypsum.

In 2023 the port set records with $74.3 billion worth of foreign cargo being delivered to state-owned and private piers. The previous year, the port recorded 43.3 million tons of shipped cargo.

Earlier this year, the Port's record-breaking year earned praise from Governor Wes Moore.

As a result of the bridge collapse ship imports and exports are expected to be severely impacted, including Amazon and potentially the cruise line industry.

“Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the bridge collapse and the first responders assisting in the rescue and recovery efforts," an Amazon representative said. "We’re assessing the immediate and future impacts to our employees and delivery partners, as well as the surrounding community, and will make any adjustments to our operations that are needed. We also stand ready to support the community in any way we can."

"It is premature for us to comment on possible impacts to upcoming sailings," said Carnival public relations manager, Matt Lupoli. "We're currently evaluating options for Carnival Legend's scheduled return on Sunday."

President Joe Biden also addressed the tragedy during a Tuesday afternoon press conference,stating the federal government would cover repair costs of the bridge.According to one expert, reconstruction could take several years.

The president also said search and rescue is the top priority, and all efforts would be made to get the Port back up and running to protect jobs and workers.