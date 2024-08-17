Teen killed in Norfolk shooting; NPD investigating

An 18-year-old is dead after being shot Friday night.

Just before midnight, Norfolk Police were called to the the 5100 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard for a report that someone had been shot.

When they arrived on scene, they found 18-year-old John Daughtry III was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Daughtry was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police don’t have any suspect information at this time.

If you have information about the shooting, you can call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.