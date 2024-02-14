Man killed in shooting on Grady Crescent identified; second person involved detained: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police have identified the man that was killed in a shooting on Grady Crescent on Monday.

Chesapeake Overnight Chesapeake shooting leaves man dead; police make arrest Web Staff

On Feb. 12 around 11:58 a.m., Chesapeake police responded to the area of Grady Crescent in reference to an armed person.

When police arrived they located an adult male, now identified as 40-year-old Martario Gee, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Gee was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said they arrested one person the night of the shooting, and a second person involved has now been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police say charges may be pending.

Stay with News 3 for updates.