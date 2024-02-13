Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

Overnight Chesapeake shooting leaves man dead; police make arrest

Police Lights - GENERIC
Posted at 5:27 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 05:36:03-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating an overnight deadly shooting.

Police say they found a man who had been shot. They took him to the hospital, but he did not survive, according to police.

Police say they arrested one person in connection to the shooting.

The shooting happened around midnight on Monday, Feb. 12 in the Grady Crescent area of the city, according to police. That's a neighborhood near Bainbridge Boulevard and Poindexter Street.

Screenshot 2024-02-13 at 5.34.57 AM.png
Grady Crescent area of Chesapeake

Police haven’t said what led up to the violence, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

More stories from Chesapeake

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

Prostate Cancer Awareness & Prevention Campaign