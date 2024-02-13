Overnight Chesapeake shooting leaves man dead; police make arrest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating an overnight deadly shooting.

Police say they found a man who had been shot. They took him to the hospital, but he did not survive, according to police.

Police say they arrested one person in connection to the shooting.

The shooting happened around midnight on Monday, Feb. 12 in the Grady Crescent area of the city, according to police. That's a neighborhood near Bainbridge Boulevard and Poindexter Street.

Google Earth Grady Crescent area of Chesapeake

Police haven’t said what led up to the violence, and the shooting remains under investigation.

