Suffolk police find 63-year-old man shot to death on New Year's Day near City Hall

SUFFOLK, Va. — After a man was shot and killed on New Year's Day in Suffolk, police say an investigation is underway.

Police say this happened just after 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Pine St. - just a couple blocks away from City Hall.



Officers say they found a 63-year-old man who had been shot, and he died before he could be rushed to the hospital.

So far, police haven't released any information about the victim's identity or what may have led up to the violence. They said there's currently no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.