Monday night vigil to honor Suffolk mass shooting victims

SUFFOLK, Va. — A vigil Monday night will honor two men killed in a mass shooting in Suffolk last week.

Five people were shot outside H.M. White Bus Service on E. Washington Avenue in Suffolk Thursday night, police said.

Suffolk Police Chief James Buie said William Goodman Jr., 37, died at the scene and Demonte Tillery, 30, died at the hospital.

The three others were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Police spent hours at the shooting scene overnight looking for evidence. Friday morning, a dump truck at the scene had a bullet hole in the door, broken glass outside, and what appeared to be a trail of blood on the ground nearby.

There will be a vigil at 6 p.m. Monday at the scene of the shooting, 822 E. Washington Street. It will honor Goodman and Tillery.

A number of family members, friends and city leaders are expected to speak.

