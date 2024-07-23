Teen dead following shooting at Randolph Arch: Chesapeake Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake said they were investigating after a fatal shooting at Randolph Arch Tuesday morning.

Offices said they were called to the 2000 block of Randolph Arch at around 10:40 p.m. after a report of shots fired.

Watch more News 3: Expert shares warning about vacant lot scam in Virginia

Expert shares warning about vacant lot scam in Virginia

On the scene, officers said they found a teen male with apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The teen died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.