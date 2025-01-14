City of Portsmouth mourns lives lost to homicide during prayer vigil

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The city of Portsmouth is calling for prayer and reconciliation as it has experienced 37 homicides within the last 12 months. There was a call to action as the city held a vigil at Blessed Hope Christian Center to mourn the lives lost to homicides in 2024.

One mother is still grieving her son’s murder after he was shot and killed nearly three months ago.

"My son was in the emergency room, and he had been shot. I was praying to God," Peggy Lee, mother of Danyelle Lee, said.

Watch related coverage: 19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in weekend Portsmouth homicide

Shooting on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Peggy’s son, 44-year-old Danyelle Lee, was shot and killed on Oct. 20, 2024, on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth. A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to Lee’s death.

"When the police officer came to me, he told me, 'Ms. Lee, I’m sorry, but there was a shooting where three individuals had been shot, and one of them was your son,'" Lee said.

Cherese Nesbitt’s son, 23-year-old Benjamin Nesbitt, was murdered in February 2024 outside of his job on Frederick Boulevard.

Watch related coverage: Vigil held for Portsmouth man shot outside his job on Frederick Blvd.

'Now I only have 4 children:' Vigil held for Portsmouth man shot outside his job on Frederick Blvd.

"I don’t really know if it could have been prevented, but I think there’s a real issue with the youth and accountability," Nesbitt said.

Court documents say a 19-year-old woman he was familiar with shot and killed him.

"He was shot by a young lady. They were acquaintances," Nesbitt said.

Watch related coverage: Portsmouth PD chief addresses recent crime; says he needs 90 more officers

Portsmouth PD chief addresses recent crime; says he needs 90 more officers

Portsmouth ranks highest among the seven Hampton Roads cities for the most homicides, with 36 in 2024 and one in 2025. Norfolk is not too far behind, with 28 homicides in 2024 and one so far in 2025.

"It’s important that we continue to shine a light on the senseless violence," Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins said.

Jenkins said community tips and cameras in the city have helped solve recent crimes.