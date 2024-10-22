19-year-old arrested in connection to Jefferson Street homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection in connection to a shooting on Jefferson Street shooting that left one man dead Sunday.

Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Jefferson Street around 5:30 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot. The man, Danyelle Akoya Lee, 44, died from his injuries.

Watch: Shooting on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Police arrested Torian Jamari Sexton and he is being charged with: one count of First-Degree Murder and two counts of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, among other firearm-related charges.

Sexton is currently in custody.