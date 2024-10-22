Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

19-year-old arrested in connection to Jefferson Street homicide

Portsmouth Police
Posted

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection in connection to a shooting on Jefferson Street shooting that left one man dead Sunday.

Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Jefferson Street around 5:30 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot. The man, Danyelle Akoya Lee, 44, died from his injuries.

Watch: Shooting on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Shooting on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Police arrested Torian Jamari Sexton and he is being charged with: one count of First-Degree Murder and two counts of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, among other firearm-related charges.

Sexton is currently in custody.

More crime stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Price is Right contestant search