Poppy, beloved pygmy hippo at Metro Richmond Zoo, celebrates 1st birthday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A very special resident of the Metro Richmond Zoo is celebrating a birthday.

Poppy, the pygmy hippo who quickly garnered national attention after her birth, turned 1 year old on Tuesday. She was born Dec. 9, 2024, to parents Iris and Corwin.

"Poppy’s story captivated millions when we announced her birth on Christmas Eve last year. Since then, she has become one of the most recognizable pygmy hippos in the country. Her videos have generated over 62 million views on the zoo’s social media channels, and she has become a true national media darling, appearing live on Fox & Friends, Good Morning America, and The Today Show (twice)," a zoo spokesperson shared. "Poppy’s fans, lovingly known by our staff as the 'Popparazzi,' extend far beyond Virginia. More than 2,300 guests from 42 U.S. states have participated in a behind-the-scenes, educational experience with Poppy and Iris. Impressively, 45% of participants traveled from out of state, with the farthest visitors coming from Alaska, Washington, California, Wyoming, and Nevada, as well as guests from Canada."

More than 100,000 people from around the world cast a vote to name Poppy in January.

The Metro Richmond Zoo is located at 8300 Beaver Bridge Road in Moseley, Virginia.

