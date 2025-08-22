Man gets 7 years in accidental shooting death of 2-year-old in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man who pleaded guilty in the accidental shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in 2022 was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison with five years probation, according to court documents.

Al McNeil, 42, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm.

On Aug. 10, 2022, officers responded to a shooting incident near the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard. A 2-year-old boy was found inside his home with a life-threatening injury. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment; he died three days later.

Court documents detail how McNeil had a gun in his possession while the 2-year-old was playing nearby. The gun then fell to the floor and fired, striking the toddler.

McNeil had turned himself in on Aug. 11.

"This case represents a devastating loss of an innocent child whose life was cut tragically short due to reckless and irresponsible handling of a firearm. Our office remains steadfast in our commitment to seek justice for victims and to hold accountable those whose actions endanger the safety of our community," the Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said.