PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A juvenile was shot in Portsmouth Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard for a report of a shooting. Police say it was a juvenile that was shot but have not confirmed the age of the child.

They say the shooting appears to be accidental. The extent of the child's injuries is unknown at this time.

News 3 is heading to the scene now to learn more details.

This is a developing story.