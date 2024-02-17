'Now I only have 4 children:' Vigil held for Portsmouth man shot outside his job on Frederick Blvd.

PORTSMOUTH VA. — Family and friends of 23-year-old Benjamin Nesbitt gathered in a vigil to remember him Feb. 9.

Court documents say he was shot in the parking lot where he worked at Valvoline Oil Check on Frederick Boulevard.

"Ben, Ben, you’ll always be in my heart," one of Nesbitt's relatives said during the vigil. "Your memories will never be forgotten. We love you."

"He was so full of life and joy," Sharese Nesbitt, Benjamin Nesbitt's mother said.

Benjamin Nesbitt’s mother, Sharese Nesbitt says her son leaves behind a son and daughter expected to be born in March.

"He worked here at Valvoline," Sharese Nesbitt said. "I gave birth to 5 children. Now, I only have 4 children."

Court documents say the Feb. 9 shooting was domestic related and say the Nesbitt was familiar with suspect 19-year-old Ahleesha Sykes.

"If you are in a situationship or a relationship, if you have someone that’s bothering you, stocking or harassing you—Benjamin probably thought it would never come to this—it is not okay for you to get angry to point where you want to take somebody’s life," Sharese Nesbitt said.

Court documents say a police officer happened to be in the area at the time of the shooting.

Court records go on to say, the officer saw Sykes running away from the scene with a gun in her hand.

Documents also say Sykes told police “He was going to hurt me, so I shot him” when she was taken into custody.

Records say Benjamin Nesbitt later died at the hospital after he was shot.

Sykes is being held without bond and is charged with first degree murder.