19-year-old woman arrested for homicide on Frederick Blvd.: Portsmouth police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police have arrested a 19-year-old woman for a homicide in the 1000 block of Frederick Boulevard on Friday.

On Feb. 9 around 2:30 p.m., Portsmouth police received a call for shots fired via radio transmission from an officer that was around the 1000 block of Frederick Blvd.

Responding officers found a 23-year-old black man near the location suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The officer that made the initial call apprehended 19-year-old Ahleesha Sykes, who police say was observed running from the scene.

Police have charged Sykes with first degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and shooting in commission of a felony.

The investigation found that the victim was known to Sykes and the shooting was a domestic related incident, according to police.

Stay with News 3 for updates.