PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There was a man shot on the 3800 block of Augustine Circle, according to Portsmouth police.

Police say that a call for the shooting came in around 2:15 p.m. Friday and once they got to the scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound.

There are offices still at the scene and traffic is blocked off on Peachtree East.

