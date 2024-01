NORFOLK, Va. — One man is dead after a stabbing on North Military Highway last week.

On Jan. 8, Norfolk police and emergency services went to 271 North Military Highway where a Clarence E. Jefferson had a life-threatening stab wound, according to the NPD.

Jefferson, 57, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the NPD.

Anyone with information about the stabbing death should contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.