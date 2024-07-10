Norfolk woman's daughter, grandson charged with 2nd-degree murder in her death

NORFOLK, Va. — The daughter and grandson of a woman who was found unresponsive late on June 30 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Norfolk have now been charged in her death, Norfolk Police said Wednesday.

An obituary for Cleo Ann Loizides, 81, says she is survived by her daughter, Heather Ann Cummings, 53, of Indiana, and grandson Clifton Cummings, 24, of Norfolk, who police say are now charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Watch: Norfolk officer shot Saturday is 19-year force veteran

Officer shot Saturday is 19-year Norfolk police veteran

Police were called to the senior home on Poplar Hall Drive just before midnight on June 30 where they found Loizides unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her obituary states she died on July 1.

Initially, police said her death was undetermined, but a medical examiner ruled on Tuesday, July 9 that it was a homicide.

Both Cummings are being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.