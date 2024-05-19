Watch Now
Hampton police investigating fatal shooting

Posted at 3:12 PM, May 19, 2024
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said it was investigating after a fatal shooting Sunday.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Catalpa Avenue at around 12:30 p.m.

On scene, officers said they found a 38-year-old Hampton man lying in the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

Police have asked for the public's assistance in identifying any suspects in connection with this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (757) 727-6111 or to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

