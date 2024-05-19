3 shot on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth, police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police in Portsmouth are investigating after they say three people were shot on Victory Boulevard.

The call came in just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release.

Police say shots were fired in the 3600 block of Victory Boulevard, which is home to several businesses, including Rivers Casino. Police did not say immediately where the shooting took place.

News 3 is told officers found one woman and two men with gunshot wounds at the scene.

They were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.