Man killed in shooting on Bonnot Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting on Friday night on Bonnot Drive in Norfolk, police said.

Police arrived after 9:30 and found a shooting victim in the 6900 block of Bonnot, who they pronounced dead on scene, police say.

If you have any information that could aid police in their investigation, you're asked to call the Crime Line.

We'll update this story if more information becomes available.

Map: 6900 Bonnot Drive