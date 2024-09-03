Watch Now
1 dead after shooting on Kimball Terrace

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police responded to a call on the 3200 block of Kimball Terrace around noon Tuesday in which a man was suffering from life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers declared the man, Jamel M. Jones, 18, dead at the scene.

Those with information are encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.

News 3 will update this article as we receive more information. This is an active investigation.

