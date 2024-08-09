Watch Now
Hampton man killed in overnight shooting

HAMPTON, Va — A man was shot and killed in an overnight Hampton shooting on Friday, according to police. Now, police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Police say just after 12:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of West Chamberlin Avenue. There, officers say they found a 48-year-old man from Hampton who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital but he did not survive, police say.

Police are investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting. A suspect has not been named at this time.

Police encourage anyone with information to call them at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

