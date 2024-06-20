Watch Now
One dead in triple shooting on Bagnall Road, a block away from shooting the day before: Norfolk Police

Posted at 5:10 PM, Jun 20, 2024

NORFOLK, Va — One person dead, two more in the hospital after a shooting on Bagnall Road Thursday, according to a post Norfolk police made on X.

Officers say the call came in around 4:45 p.m.

On Wednesday, police responded to a shooting only a block away where one woman was injured. Police say that the incident as an argument between two men, and the victim was an "innocent bystander."

'Innocent bystander' shot during argument on Olney Road

‘Innocent bystander’ shot during argument on Olney Road: Norfolk PD

News 3 has crews going to the scene. We'll update with more information.

