One dead in triple shooting on Bagnall Road, a block away from shooting the day before: Norfolk Police

NORFOLK, Va — One person dead, two more in the hospital after a shooting on Bagnall Road Thursday, according to a post Norfolk police made on X.
Officers say the call came in around 4:45 p.m.
On Wednesday, police responded to a shooting only a block away where one woman was injured. Police say that the incident as an argument between two men, and the victim was an "innocent bystander."
