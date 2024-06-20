One dead in triple shooting on Bagnall Road, a block away from shooting the day before: Norfolk Police

NORFOLK, Va — One person dead, two more in the hospital after a shooting on Bagnall Road Thursday, according to a post Norfolk police made on X.

Officers say the call came in around 4:45 p.m.

#update A man has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Two additional men were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Additional details will follow when they are available. https://t.co/1BrG6p9OLf — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) June 20, 2024

On Wednesday, police responded to a shooting only a block away where one woman was injured. Police say that the incident as an argument between two men, and the victim was an "innocent bystander."

News 3 has crews going to the scene. We'll update with more information.