Man fatally shot in Portsmouth; police open homicide investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have opened a homicide investigation after a man was found shot early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 5 a.m. in the 1800 block of Garrett Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Portsmouth Police Department said this is now an active homicide investigation and there is no threat to the public at this time. They are not looking for any suspects.