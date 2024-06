CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man died at the hospital following a shooting Saturday evening in Chesapeake, police said.

Around 6:45, police said officers were called to Sir Lancelot Drive where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police did not release any other details but said the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.