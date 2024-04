PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth said they were investigating after a shooting Wednesday.

Officers said they responded in the 2800 block of Airline Boulevard, at around 1:30 p.m. for a shooting.

On scene, officers said they found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The shooting took place near a shopping center, officers closed off a large area of the the parking lot to investigate.