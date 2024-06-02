Watch Now
Man dies after shooting on Old Buckroe Road in Hampton, police say

Posted at 9:03 PM, Jun 01, 2024
A shooting in Hampton left a man dead Saturday night.

Police said it happened around 7:30 in the 500 block of Old Buckroe Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately available about this scene.

This happened near W. Kelly Avenue where police said they found another man who had been shot Friday around 10:45 night. He went to the hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

Earlier in the day Friday, police found a 26-year-old man shot on Old Buckroe Road, closer to E. Pembroke Avenue. He also went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Police believed the incident occurred inside a home.

Police are asking anyone with information about these investigations to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

