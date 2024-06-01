Hampton Police investigate shooting, victim taken to hospital

HAMPTON, Va. - Police in Hampton say a male victim may not survive after a shooting late Friday night.

Officers got the call around 10:45 p.m. and arrived at W. Kelly Avenue where they say they located a male victim who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with what police are saying is a life-threatening injury.

Further investigation revealed the victim had initially been shot on W. Cummings Avenue and walked a couple of streets over to W. Kelly Avenue. This is in a neighborhood off Mercury Boulevard and Old Buckroe Road.

Police want anyone with information to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.