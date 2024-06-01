Watch Now
News

Actions

Hampton Police investigate shooting, victim taken to hospital

Hampton Police
WTKR
Hampton Police
Posted at 6:58 AM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 07:28:33-04

HAMPTON, Va. - Police in Hampton say a male victim may not survive after a shooting late Friday night.

Officers got the call around 10:45 p.m. and arrived at W. Kelly Avenue where they say they located a male victim who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with what police are saying is a life-threatening injury.

NPD chat and chew Old Huntersville 1

Norfolk

Norfolk police 'Chat & Chew' events to build relationships with community

Colter Anstaett
11:16 PM, May 31, 2024

Further investigation revealed the victim had initially been shot on W. Cummings Avenue and walked a couple of streets over to W. Kelly Avenue. This is in a neighborhood off Mercury Boulevard and Old Buckroe Road.

Police want anyone with information to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

More stories from Hampton

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway