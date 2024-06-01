Norfolk police 'Chat & Chew' events to build relationships with community

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are continuing a program to build relationships with the people they serve.

The latest “Chat and Chew” event was held Friday night.

A small group of officers and community members walked from the recreation center in the Old Huntersville neighborhood to nearby apartments.

They talked to people who live there.

Watch: NPD Sgt. Ali Williams talks about Chat and Chew

Norfolk police discuss Chat and Chew

The police department has been holding these events around the city to try to find out what people need and what they want from the police department.

Alfreda Thomas participated in the event and said she believes the events are working.

“They see the community come into their community, to want to change," Thomas said. "Especially the police, I think that’s as great idea so they can start trusting them again. They can get more relaxed and familiar with them."

There will be two more events, but as of Friday the dates and locations hadn’t been set.